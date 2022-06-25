SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized | DC-area leaders react to ruling
Home » Washington, DC News » Man killed in Northeast…

Man killed in Northeast DC shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

June 25, 2022, 10:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. Police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast.

Police say the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 1700 block of West Virginia Ave.

Officers say the shooter and victim were outside when the victim was shot in the chest.

The victim died at the scene. A suspect has not been identified.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Federal CISO Chris DeRusha on state of zero trust efforts

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up