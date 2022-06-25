Man killed in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. Police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast.
Police say the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 1700 block of West Virginia Ave.
Officers say the shooter and victim were outside when the victim was shot in the chest.
The victim died at the scene. A suspect has not been identified.
A map of the approximate location is included below.
