Man arrested for making bomb threats, barricaded in apartment

DC Police have arrested a man who made threats and barricaded himself inside his apartment in Northwest D.C.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at the 2300 block of 41st Street Northwest in the Glover Park neighborhood.

Officials say the DC Department of Behavioral Health was conducting a welfare check on the 22-year-old man when he threatened his parents and the units on scene.

He proceeded to make bomb threats and refused to leave the apartment, prompting police to evacuate the complex and neighboring buildings.

Police say the situation ended around 5:30 p.m. when they arrested the man.

No one was injured or hurt and police say there was no bomb discovered.

