Joyful mood as the Capital Pride Parade returns to DC

After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, clouds and the rainy weather did not deter crowds from joining the Capital Pride Parade as it returned to D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

The parade started just after 3 p.m. at 14th and T Streets in Northwest D.C. WTOP’s Dick Uliano, who was at the event, said there was a joyful mood among all in attendance.

The 1.5 mile route of the parade travels through Shaw, Logan Circle and then Dupont Circle before concluding at P and 21st streets in Northwest. This route was selected to symbolize the expansion and “evolution of the LGBTQ+ neighborhoods” in D.C.

In addition to the parade, the 4th annual Capital Pride Block Party on 17th Street between Church and P Streets, features local performers, DJs and two beverage gardens. The block party begins at noon and runs until around (or at least) 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The parade, which is organized by the Capital Pride Alliance, serves as both a celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and a sober reminder of the community’s historic struggle in the D.C. area.

Spectators, including families, lined up on the street to watch as the parade started. Click on the tweet from WTOP’s Dick Uliano to follow his thread of the event.

DC’s Different Drummers, the Spartan Motorcycle Club of DC — the nation’s second oldest gay motorcycle club — and others are set to kick off the Capital Pride parade ⁦@WTOP⁩ ⁦@tomsherwood⁩ pic.twitter.com/UDPbwCNsxR — Dick Uliano (@DickUliano) June 11, 2022

Road closures started earlier Saturday and will continue until Monday as the District celebrates Pride Month with several events throughout the city.

Traffic Advisory on Sunday, June 12, 2022, the Capital Pride Festival will take place in the District of Columbia. View the link for details on parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:https://t.co/pOp3Ihv3ow — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) June 9, 2022

