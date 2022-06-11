RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
Home » Washington, DC News » Joyful mood as the…

Joyful mood as the Capital Pride Parade returns to DC

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com
Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 11, 2022, 3:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, clouds and the rainy weather did not deter crowds from joining the Capital Pride Parade as it returned to D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

The parade started just after 3 p.m. at 14th and T Streets in Northwest D.C. WTOP’s Dick Uliano, who was at the event, said there was a joyful mood among all in attendance.

The 1.5 mile route of the parade travels through Shaw, Logan Circle and then Dupont Circle before concluding at P and 21st streets in Northwest. This route was selected to symbolize the expansion and “evolution of the LGBTQ+ neighborhoods” in D.C.

In addition to the parade, the 4th annual Capital Pride Block Party on 17th Street between Church and P Streets, features local performers, DJs and two beverage gardens. The block party begins at noon and runs until around (or at least) 10 p.m. Saturday night.

More information about the schedule of events can be found online.

The parade, which is organized by the Capital Pride Alliance, serves as both a celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and a sober reminder of the community’s historic struggle in the D.C. area.

Spectators, including families, lined up on the street to watch as the parade started. Click on the tweet from WTOP’s  Dick Uliano to follow his thread of the event.

Road closures started earlier Saturday and will continue until Monday as the District celebrates Pride Month with several events throughout the city.

Check back with WTOP for continuing coverage of the Capital Pride Parade.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FOIA advisers recommend independent review into how DHS handles immigration record requests

EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up