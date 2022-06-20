Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news
Smithsonian Folklife Festival returns in person to National Mall

Gigi Barnett | gbarnett@wtop.com

June 20, 2022, 1:29 PM

The Smithsonian Folklife Festival is back in person this week, after the pandemic forced it to pause for two years.

The two-week event kicks off Wednesday in D.C. and runs through June 27. After a two-day break, the second week of festivities will run from June 30 to July 4.

To celebrate, several Smithsonian museums are staying open late this weekend. The extended hours are part of Solstice Saturday, a highlight of the festival that marks the first weekend of summer.

Visitors can stop by the Smithsonian Castle and Haupt Garden, the Arts and Industries Building, the National Museum of African Art, the National Museum of Asian Art and the National Museum of Natural History until midnight on Saturday. The National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Hirshhorn Museum will be open until 8 p.m.

Organizers are planning several programs, performances and a late-night, yoga-inspired party on June 25 to commemorate the occasion.

Over the two weeks, the festival will feature a music concert on the National Mall, poetry performances, craft workshops and cooking demonstrations.

Admission is free.

The complete festival schedule is online.

