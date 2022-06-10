RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Civilians flee fighting in east Ukraine | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine | Russia's central bank cuts interest rates
DC officials encourage safety before event-filled weekend

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

June 10, 2022, 10:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Getting around D.C. this weekend could prove to be a challenge due to multiple events the city is hosting — from the Capital Pride Parade to the March For Our Lives rally — and officials encouraged people to celebrate all the festivities in the city safely.

“Let’s work together to have fun, to keep each other and our community safe, and to celebrate the people and values that make DC the greatest city in the world,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

Bowser recommended using Metro and other forms of public transportation as well as signing up for AlertDC to stay on top of public safety.

As part of “DC Values Week,” which highlights equality, inclusion and diversity, the District will light up the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in sync with the week’s celebrations.

With the aftershocks of two mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, still shaking the nation, Bowser acknowledged safety concerns but said fear would not get the best of the city.

“We are going to live our lives, and we’re not going to live in fear,” Bowser said in a news conference Friday.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said some streets would be closed, and police will increase their presence this weekend as events are underway.

“Individuals who are considering attending these events should not think to bring firearms into our city,” Contee said.

Other events happening in D.C. this weekend include the Lawyers Have Heart 10K/5K on Saturday and the Mi Pequeño El Salvador Festival on Sunday.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.

