March For Our Lives returns to DC this weekend

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

June 9, 2022, 6:49 AM

In the wake of recent mass shootings, the youth-led March For Our Lives will hold another gun violence prevention rally in the nation’s capital this weekend.

Four years ago, after the 2018 Parkland school shooting in Florida, the group marched in D.C. in what’s estimated to be the largest gun violence prevention protest ever organized.

According to the permit application approved by the National Mall, Saturday’s event will kick-off at noon at the Washington Monument. The permit allows for 50,000 people to participate in the two-hour program.

Speakers will include families of victims from the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and the supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York.

Harvard student and D.C. native Raquan Brown, whose stepfather and high school football teammate were both killed in deadly shootings, will also be addressing the crowd.

On their website, organization is calling on people to “show up and demonstrate to our elected officials that we demand and deserve a nation free of gun violence.”

As in 2018, smaller demonstrations are planned around the country.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

