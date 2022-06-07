DC announces new late-night pool parties

It’s time for a late night dip in D.C.
One year after it launched the “Late Night Hype” series of outdoor carnival events at recreation centers, D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation is expanding this summer with a series called “Late Night Drip.”
It’s an evening pool party, in which one of DPR’s 23 outdoor pools stays open for all to enjoy until 11 p.m.
The weekly series begins Friday at Ridge Road Pool and runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Late Night Hype is also back again this summer. It features bounce houses, skating/biking, snow cones, popcorn, live music, video games and more.
“We’ve been thrilled to see the success of DPR’s innovative Late Night Hype events, with thousands of residents joining together for nights of community fun,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “Now, we’re excited to expand the popular series to our pools and ensure young people have plenty of safe, fun and engaging options this summer throughout the District.”
“The hype continues to build at DPR,” said Delano Hunter, director of D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation. “Under the leadership of Mayor Muriel Bowser, we continue to invest in meeting the recreational needs of residents.”
Here are all of the dates for “Late Night Drip” and “Late Night Hype”:
|Date
|Location
|Address
|Event
|Time
|Friday, June 10
|Ridge Road Pool
|830 Ridge Road SE
|Late Night Drip
|6-11
|Friday, June 17
|Kennedy Rec Center
|1401 Seventh St. NW
|Late Night Hype
|6-10
|Friday, June 24
|Bald Eagle Rec Center
|100 Joliet St. SE
|Late Night Hype
|6-10
|Friday, July 8
|Oxon Run Pool
|501 Mississippi Ave. SE
|Late Night Drip
|6-11
|Friday, July 15
|Emery Heights Comm Center
|5701 George Ave. NW
|Late Night Hype
|6-10
|Friday, July 22
|Woody Ward Pool
|5100 Southern Ave. SE
|Late Night Drip
|6-11
|Friday, July 29
|Rosedale Rec Center
|1701 Gales St. NE
|Late Night Hype
|6-10
|Friday, Aug. 5
|Fort Stanton Pool
|1800 Erie St. SE
|Late Night Drip
|6-11
|Friday, Aug. 12
|Turkey Thicket Rec Center
|1100 Michigan Ave. NE
|Late Night Hype
|6-10
|Friday, Aug. 19
|Banneker Pool
|2500 Georgia Ave. NW
|Late Night Drip
|6-11