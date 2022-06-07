DC announces new late-night pool parties

The "Late Night Hype" series of outdoor carnival events at recreation centers started last year. Now, D.C. is expanding the late night recreation scene offerings with "Late Night Drip," which is a series of late night pool parties.

It’s time for a late night dip in D.C.

One year after it launched the “Late Night Hype” series of outdoor carnival events at recreation centers, D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation is expanding this summer with a series called “Late Night Drip.”

It’s an evening pool party, in which one of DPR’s 23 outdoor pools stays open for all to enjoy until 11 p.m.

The weekly series begins Friday at Ridge Road Pool and runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.