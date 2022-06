A child is in the hospital Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Southeast D.C.

A child is in the hospital Wednesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in Southeast D.C.

Police said it happened around 7:45 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue, close to Potomac Avenue.

The boy was unconscious but breathing when officials arrived, according to authorities.

He was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

D.C. police said the driver remained on the scene.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.