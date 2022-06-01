1 dead, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting

One male is dead, and another in the hospital, after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon.

D.C. Police say it happened right after 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Savannah Street — a block away from the Congress Heights Metro Station.

Both people were shot in the parking lot part of a nearby apartment complex, according to police.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police were unable to confirm the age of the deceased shooting victim, though a spokesperson tells WTOP they both appear to be adults.

Police are currently investigating the area and traffic has been limited in the area.

This is a developing story.