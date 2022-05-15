WMATA: Nearly half of train operators lapsed recertifcation, train delays expected

Nearly half of Metrorail's 500 operators have lapsed recertification, WMATA said in a statement Sunday. As a result, train services will be delayed beginning Monday.

WMATA said that, prior to May 2021, 72 operators did not complete the appropriate classroom instruction and supervised testing required to safely operate trains. Those 72 operators will be removed from service.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission announced support of Metro’s decision to “provide for the safety of Metrorail riders.”

“The WMSC communicated the seriousness of this safety issue to Metrorail and gathered additional information over the last few weeks, so we are pleased that the Chief Safety Officer and Metro Board are now aggressively addressing the matter,”

This is expected to reduce Green and Yellow line services from every 15 minutes to every 20 minutes.

Extra trains for special events or crowding will likely be unavailable. Those shortages will continue to the end of May, Metro said.

The transit service said the process to re-certify more than 250 rail operators will take approximately 2-3 months.