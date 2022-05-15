RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Washington, DC News » WMATA: Nearly half of…

WMATA: Nearly half of train operators lapsed recertifcation, train delays expected

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

May 15, 2022, 8:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nearly half of Metro’s 500 operators have lapsed recertification, WMATA said in a statement Sunday. As a result, train services will be delayed beginning Monday.

WMATA said that, prior to May 2021, 72 operators did not complete the appropriate classroom instruction and supervised testing required to safely operate trains. Those 72 operators will be removed from service.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission announced support of Metro’s decision to “provide for the safety of Metrorail riders.”

“The WMSC communicated the seriousness of this safety issue to Metrorail and gathered additional information over the last few weeks, so we are pleased that the Chief Safety Officer and Metro Board are now aggressively addressing the matter,”

This is expected to reduce Green and Yellow line services from every 15 minutes to every 20 minutes.

Extra trains for special events or crowding will likely be unavailable. Those shortages will continue to the end of May, Metro said.

The transit service said the process to re-certify more than 250 rail operators will take approximately 2-3 months.

Julie Gallagher

Julie Gallagher is a freelance digital writer and editor for WTOP.com. She previously covered the 2020 election with CNN and has bylines in The Lily, WIRED, NBC Washington, The Baltimore Sun, Washington City Paper and more.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Transportation News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

State CIO to leave in June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up