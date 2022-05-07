RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
WATCH LIVE: Flood warnings move Howard University graduation indoors

Janae Morris | Janae.Morris@wtop.com

May 7, 2022, 9:39 AM

Howard University’s commencement has been moved inside because of buckets of rain hitting the D.C. area this weekend.

The change drastically reduces the number of guests who can attend. Those who can’t make it into the ceremony can watch the proceedings virtually on WTOP Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Though the university normally holds its graduation outdoors, flood warnings across the District pushed the ceremony into Burr Gymnasium. Most guests won’t be allowed into the gymnasium as the change cuts the ceremony’s capacity by nearly 90%.

Empire star and D.C. native Taraji  P. Henson will be the main commencement speaker.

