RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: US sending another $150M in assistance | Civilians rescued from Ukrainian steel plant | Mariupol plant evacuees feel relief, grief | UN council backs peace effort
Home » Local News » 'Waves of rain' expected…

‘Waves of rain’ expected in DC area, with risk of flooding

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

May 7, 2022, 12:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A low-pressure center slowly moving from the Ohio Valley to the D.C. area is to blame for this damp Mother’s Day weekend. Brunch or afternoon tea plans with mom? Here’s what you need to know.

Expect “waves of rain” through Sunday morning, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the D.C. area until 7:45 a.m. Saturday. A flood warning for Frederick and Carroll counties in Maryland is in effect until 6:15 a.m.

Severe thunderstorms battered sections of southwest and central Virginia Friday night, and the weather activity is moving toward the D.C. area.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible before 2 a.m. Saturday, followed by more rain and and a possible thunderstorm after 2 a.m.

Early-risers may wake up to some dense fog that crawled through the area Saturday after the overnight rain. As for the rest of the day, it will be cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Patchy fog may appear between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a high of 55. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm may be seen, as well. Chance of precipitation is 90%, the National Weather Service said.

The storm system will finally exit by early Sunday but the clouds will remain stubborn and northerly winds will keep it unseasonably cool, with highs only in the middle to upper 50s —  about 10 to 15 degrees below average.

The new workweek will begin with a partly cloudy sky next Monday with highs in the upper 60s.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Cloudy, windy and rainy. Additional 1 or more inches likely. Flooding concerns increase. Wind northeast 15 to 25 mph. Highs low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Rain early. Scattered afternoon showers. Windy and cool. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Highs low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 60s

Current weather

Outages

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

National Capital Planning Commission's equity plan calls for stronger project site considerations

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

VA rolls out new website to streamline contracting, innovation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up