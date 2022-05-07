‘Waves of rain’ expected in DC area, with risk of flooding

A low-pressure center slowly moving from the Ohio Valley to the D.C. area is to blame for this damp Mother's Day weekend. Brunch or afternoon tea plans with mom? Here's what you need to know.

A low-pressure center slowly moving from the Ohio Valley to the D.C. area is to blame for this damp Mother’s Day weekend. Brunch or afternoon tea plans with mom? Here’s what you need to know.

Expect “waves of rain” through Sunday morning, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the D.C. area until 7:45 a.m. Saturday. A flood warning for Frederick and Carroll counties in Maryland is in effect until 6:15 a.m.

Severe thunderstorms battered sections of southwest and central Virginia Friday night, and the weather activity is moving toward the D.C. area.

Here is a quick look at the latest radar imagery and current Flood Warnings (cyan). Some lightning is occurring over sections of central Virginia which is being accompanied by a soaking rain. This activity should reach the DC metro by just after midnight. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/1yS136ddZy — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 7, 2022

Showers and thunderstorms are possible before 2 a.m. Saturday, followed by more rain and and a possible thunderstorm after 2 a.m.

Early-risers may wake up to some dense fog that crawled through the area Saturday after the overnight rain. As for the rest of the day, it will be cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Patchy fog may appear between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a high of 55. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm may be seen, as well. Chance of precipitation is 90%, the National Weather Service said.

The storm system will finally exit by early Sunday but the clouds will remain stubborn and northerly winds will keep it unseasonably cool, with highs only in the middle to upper 50s — about 10 to 15 degrees below average.

The new workweek will begin with a partly cloudy sky next Monday with highs in the upper 60s.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Cloudy, windy and rainy. Additional 1 or more inches likely. Flooding concerns increase. Wind northeast 15 to 25 mph. Highs low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Rain early. Scattered afternoon showers. Windy and cool. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Highs low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 60s

Current weather

Outages