Rolling to Remember bringing thousands to DC for pro-veteran Memorial Day weekend events

If you hear thunder in D.C. this weekend, it could be the return of Rolling to Remember: a massive event tens of thousands strong designed to advocate for veterans.

If you hear thunder in D.C. this weekend, it could be the return of Rolling to Remember: a massive event tens of thousands strong designed to advocate for veterans.

“They’re coming together with the purpose of raising awareness for our prisoners of war,” Joe Chenelly, AMVETS national executive director, told WTOP.

The organization says 82,000 service members are still missing.

The group also wants to raise awareness about suicide rates for veterans: 22 die by suicide each day, AMVETS said.

“The message will be clear throughout: We will never forget our POWs and MIAs, and we won’t stop fighting for real solutions to the suicide crisis,” AMVETS said in a statement.

Events start Friday with a bike blessing ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral and a candlelight vigil at the National Vietnam War Memorial that evening.

On Saturday at RFK Stadium, there will be a rally with Jon Stewart and some other special guests coming together to raise awareness, as well as a Guinness world record attempt for the largest number of people doing pushups together.

Expect the parking lots at RFK Stadium to start filling early Sunday morning — Lot 8 opens to the public at 7 a.m. — with up to tens of thousands of motorcycle riders and supporters from around the U.S. before they head downtown at noon to lap the National Mall on closed streets that will pass the war memorials, the White House and Capitol Hill before turning onto 14th Street to leave D.C.

“It’s just something we want our lawmakers to pay attention to,” Chenelly said.

All closures, routes into D.C. and itineraries, as well as the official ride route, can be found online.

“Our country made the promise long ago that we will leave no one behind,” Chenelly said in a statement.

“On Sunday, our voices and our motorcycles will be heard as we ride to ensure our fellow Americans and our government remember that promise. We must do more to find and identify the more than 80,000 U.S. military men and women who are still missing in action.”

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report.