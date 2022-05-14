RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Rock Creek Park hiker rescued after fall

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

May 14, 2022, 8:59 PM

DC Fire and EMS says it rescued an injured woman while hiking in Rock Creek Park.

The rescue happened right before 4 p.m. near the Pierce-Klingle Estate area.

First responders say she was hiking alone on a trail at the bottom of a steep hill when she fell and injured herself.

Rescue crews responded to the area of 3500 Williamsburg Lane, hiked to where she was and used a rope and pull system to bring her to safety.

Paramedics arrived to treat and stabilize the victim before she was pulled up the hill in a rescue basket.

Spokesperson Vito Maggiolo says it took about 45 minutes from the time they began treating to place the woman in an ambulance.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover from the fall.

