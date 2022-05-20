RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden | War draws G7 finance leaders' focus | Navalny's team urges more Russian sanctions | Biden lauds Sweden, Finland NATO bids
Repair work causes water outage in Northeast DC

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

May 20, 2022, 1:53 AM

Repairs to a broken water main will leave some residents in Northeast D.C. without water for several hours Friday morning. Here’s what you need to know.

DC Water crews began work on repairing a broken 8-inch water main located on 18th Street Northeast between Otis Street and Randolph Street.

The agency sent an emergency water outage alert about the repairs Friday after 1 a.m.

Crews are also working on Randolph Street NE between 18th Street and 17th Street.

Work on the water main is estimated to take 8-10 hours, DC Water said.

Residents living in the affected areas can expect to have their water turned back between 9-11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

