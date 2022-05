D.C. police say that a man is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Northwest.

D.C. police say that a man is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Northwest.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. on Connecticut Ave and Kanawha St in Chevy Chase.

Officers say that the driver remained at the scene and that the pedestrian, an unidentified male, was transported to the hospital.

The extent of the victim’s injuries remains unknown.

Police closed the area and diverted traffic due to the ongoing investigation.