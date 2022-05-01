RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Mariupol plant evacuations | Zelenskyy: Russian soldiers 'can still save his own life' | Va. breweries help Ukraine
Fire engulfs house in Northeast DC

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

May 1, 2022, 1:14 PM

A huge fire in Northeast D.C. was extinguished without any injuries, deaths or hospital transports Sunday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS received a call at about 10:20 a.m. about a 2 1/2-story detached wood frame house burning on Adams Street. When firefighters got there, the back of the house was engulfed in flames.

A spokesperson for D.C. Fire said the heat radiating from the flames was so hot that the houses on each side of the original fire were at risk of catching fire.

Firefighters made their way into the wood-frame house and were able to keep the fire from spreading.

The houses on each side of the fire suffered damages with charring and some siding melting off.

D.C. Fire describes one of the houses as having suffered significant damage.

EMS evaluated one person believed to a resident of one of the damaged houses. Three adults, two children and a dog were displaced.

