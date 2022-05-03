DC to celebrate Lincoln Memorial centennial all month

The Lincoln Memorial marks its 100th anniversary May 30, and a string of events will lead up to the centennial celebration.

“We have an entire month’s worth of events,” said National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst.

Music performances, movie screenings and more will highlight the monument, and Litterst said many celebrations will honor both the memorial and the man.

“Abraham Lincoln is really the first president, or famous person, we all learn about at a young age,” he said. “And I may not be entirely objective, but it is one of the classically beautiful buildings in the country, if not the world.”

Private organizations are also hosting gatherings to mark the anniversary.

The Lincoln Group of D.C., which studies the 16th president’s legacy, is co-sponsoring an event with the Park Service at the memorial’s steps on May 22.

Organizers say that after 100 years, the memorial still represents Lincoln’s ideals.

“Whether you’re liberal or conservative, people find something to like about Lincoln,” said Ed Epstein, a spokesman for the Lincoln Group of D.C. “People want to learn about Lincoln, his unbelievable life and his leadership.”