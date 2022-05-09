DC police shoot at 1 after routine traffic stop turns to foot chase

A man is in custody following a routine traffic stop in Northeast D.C. that turned into a chase on foot.

It happened on the 1700 block of H Street on Tuesday just before 4 p.m.

D.C. police said officers initially pulled over a car with two people inside along Benning Road.

At some point during the traffic stop, the driver got out of the vehicle and the passenger got in the driver’s side of the vehicle in an attempt to drive off, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference.

The passenger then also got out of the vehicle and took off on foot, pursued by police. He ran into an alley, and as police approached him, he pulled out a gun, Contee said.

Moments later a police officer fired his gun. The man was not hurt, and he was taken into custody.

Police were also able to recover the gun.

The driver is cooperating with police.

Below is the area where it happened: