RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » Washington, DC News » DC leaders tout mental…

DC leaders tout mental health hotline offering free support during stressful times

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

May 13, 2022, 1:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It started during the pandemic, and now D.C. officials say a hotline aimed at helping residents struggling with their mental health isn’t going anywhere.

“We know that those stressors, anxieties, anger, short fuses, call it what you want — it is out there,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday. She argued the spike in violent crime around the region is one reflection of the mental health struggles many are having these days.

“A lot of people, they lost contact with their work, their friends, their churches, their doctors, their services. People … are living with a lot of stress and trauma on the normal and those stresses have been exacerbated.”

DC’s Mental Health Hotline is available  24/7 to help provide people with the help they need before something bad happens. Residents can call 1-888-793-4357 — 1-888-7-WE-HELP — for free support.

“It’s OK,” said Bowser, “to ask for help.”

Mental illness is  “commonplace,” said Dr. Barbara Bazron, the director of D,C,’s Department of Behavioral Health. Nearly one in five American adults are living with a serious mental illness, she said.

About half of chronic mental illness begins by age 14, and three-quarters by age 24, she pointed out.

“If you’re feeling depressed, anxious, or just not kind of yourself, you can talk to someone now to help sort out your feelings and get you the support that you need,” said Bazron. She acknowledged just making the call can often be the hardest part of getting help. “Stigma is a major barrier. We’ve got to move mental health out of the shadows.”

She said there has always been a mental health hotline in the District, but this one in particular came about during the pandemic. It won’t be going anywhere.

“This is a part of our system of care,” said Bazron. “It will go on indefinitely.”

On top of that, within the next year or so the new 9-8-8 will be rolled out around the country offering crisis and mental health support, just like people use 9-1-1 during an emergency.

“The mental health hotline gives people the support they need, when they need it,” she said. “We’re here to listen and respond to mental health challenges before they reach a crisis. Early intervention and early identification is critical.”

“Call,” Bazron pleaded.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

State CIO to leave in June

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up