RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden | War draws G7 finance leaders' focus | Navalny's team urges more Russian sanctions | Biden lauds Sweden, Finland NATO bids
Home » Washington, DC News » DC leader calls on…

DC leader calls on rest of the region to ‘step it up’ on affordable housing

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

May 19, 2022, 8:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Currently, it costs a lot of money to buy a house around the D.C. region. Rising interest rates only make it harder, in part, because there’s just not much inventory. Rents keep climbing, too.

It’s led local leaders to talk with more urgency about the need for more affordable housing.

“There’s 24,000 affordable units that are either under construction or in the pipeline,” D.C. Deputy Mayor for Economic Development John Falcicchio said.

“The District of Columbia represents 700,000 residents in a region of 6 million,” he said at a news conference touting new development in Anacostia.

“Unbelievably, there’s 12,000 of those units right here in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “So what we’re calling on, and what Mayor (Muriel) Bowser has long called on, is for the rest of the region to put as much emphasis on affordable housing creation … That’s how we create housing affordability.”

He said D.C. is pushing the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments to press every jurisdiction in the association to adopt a goal to build more affordable housing and then follow through on it.

“I don’t want to make everything competitive, but this is a good thing to compete about,” Falcicchio said. “How do we deliver more affordable housing so that we deliver housing affordability for all of our residents?”

While he praised the Bowser administration’s efforts on affordable housing, he also said, “I know that we can do more.”

His call to the rest of the region was to view the problem the same way.

“Step it up,” Falcicchio said. “Step it up and make sure that we all deliver on housing and affordable housing, as well.”

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

One National Guard unit's idea to improve efficiency: spend less time filling out forms

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up