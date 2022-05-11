DC Health: District’s coronavirus numbers back in sync

DC Health on Wednesday said that their COVID-19 statistics are once again being transmitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after a gap of nearly two weeks.

“This week, it was discovered that between April 27, 2022, and May 8, 2022, the data that [are] normally submitted manually [were] not being submitted to the CDC,” DC Health said in a statement. During that period, the department said, there were 1,062 new cases and no deaths, adding that the transfer of data has been restored.

That said, the numbers on the District’s own coronavirus dashboard were unaffected.

“The data [are] updated every Wednesday and [were] accurately updated on Wednesday, May 4, and will again be updated today,” the department said.

Separately, DC Health said last week that its wastewater surveillance program is moving forward, but that a launch date for the program isn’t available yet.

D.C. is in the “low” community transmission category, according to CDC data.