Major funding dedicated to new sports complex, revamped facilities in DC

From summer programs to renovated recreational centers and a brand new sports complex, there will be new or upgraded facilities coming to all eight wards in the District.

It’s part of a $365 million investment expected to happen over the next six years within Mayor Muriel Bowser’s budget for Fiscal Year 2023.

Residents can expect a new indoor Sports Complex at RFK stadium, a $60 million dollar project that will offer gymnastics and other indoor activities for kids and adults, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

Residents in Ward 3 can expect $17.5 million toward improvements at the Chevy Chase Community Center.

An additional $18.5 million will go toward the Randall Recreation Center in Ward 6, and around $22 million will fund renovations at Fort Davis Recreation Center in Ward 7.

Programming for kids under the new Department of Parks and Recreation initiative called Recreation for A.L.L. will include more access to gymnastics programs and additional summer camp slots.

Check out a full list of planned projects below:

Ward 1 — $12.3 million for improvements to the Park View Recreation Center and $21 million for a new Rita Bright Community Center

New programming under Recreation for A.L.L. Initiative includes: