New roadmap outlines 16 strategies to reduce violent crime in DC

A data-driven report published by D.C.’s independent Criminal Justice Coordinating Council outlines 16 short- and long-term strategies for reducing violent crime.

It includes setting up a “Peace Room” which would have dedicated full-time data and crime analysts, violence reduction managers and assigned liaisons from various government agencies to review and respond to shootings in real time.

In addition to the police response, the team would dispatch outreach and violence interrupters to the scene. The authors of the report suggest the number of violence intervention workers in the city should be increased as well.

The report also recommends weekly reviews of shootings in the District to “improve and increase law enforcement’s intelligence gathering, help identify which individuals and groups should receive focused attention from law enforcement as well as referrals to intensive community based interventions.”

The “Gun Violence Reduction Strategic Plan” also focuses on Community Transformation including a guaranteed income pilot program to reduce poverty as well as expanded blight abatement.

The city has already implemented a number of violence prevention programs including Building Blocks DC, focusing on areas in the city where the most gun violence occurs, and the Pathways Program, which helps prior offenders find work.

“The District is unique in that it is one of the few cities in the country that has the needed talent, ability, and resources to drastically reduce gun violence in the city,” the report said. “However, it is lacking the political commitment, coordination, and a coherent strategy to reduce gun violence.”

Last year, the city recorded the highest number of homicides in 17 years. At least 226 people were killed.

The goal of the roadmap is to reduce the number of homicides, non-fatal shootings and gun-armed robberies by 10% from the previous year.

WTOP reached out to the mayor’s office for comment on the report and did not immediately hear back.