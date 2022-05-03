3 hospitalized in Southeast following crash

DC Fire and EMS says the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The car overturned and the driver was ejected into a wooded ravine.

Three people, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Southeast D.C.

It happened around 11 p.m. on the northbound lanes of DC-295 before the Pennsylvania Avenue exit.

Rescuers had to cut through a fence to rescue the driver, a woman, and say that she has critical injuries. A young boy was also in the car and has minor injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man, was seriously injured in the collision.

Update crash/overturned 295 prior Pa. Ave SE. Vehicle & motorcycle involved. Car off the road overturned & driver ejected into wooded ravine. #DCsBravest cut thru fence to reach patient. Adult female critical injuries, Adult male serious injuries, child minor injuries. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 22, 2022

D.C. Police are investigating the incident.