3 hospitalized in Southeast following crash

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

May 22, 2022, 2:51 AM

Three people, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Southeast D.C.

It happened around 11 p.m. on the northbound lanes of DC-295 before the Pennsylvania Avenue exit.

DC Fire and EMS says the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The car overturned and the driver was ejected into a wooded ravine.

Rescuers had to cut through a fence to rescue the driver, a woman, and say that she has critical injuries. A young boy was also in the car and has minor injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man, was seriously injured in the collision.

D.C. Police are investigating the incident.

