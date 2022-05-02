RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pounds Odesa | Biden seeks $40B in aid | Lithuania's top diplomat calls for regime change | Putin's empty Victory Day speech
Home » Washington, DC News » 2 critical, 1 in…

2 critical, 1 in serious condition after Southeast DC crash

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 10, 2022, 7:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
D.C. Fire and EMS said two men and a woman were hospitalized after a car crash in Southeast on Monday evening.

Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
D.C. Fire and EMS said two men and a woman were hospitalized after a car crash in Southeast on Monday evening.

Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
D.C. Fire and EMS said two men and a woman were hospitalized after a car crash in Southeast on Monday evening.

Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
(1/3)

Two men and a woman were hospitalized after a car crash in Southeast D.C. on Monday evening.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the three-car crash happened in the 2300 block of Southern Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.

First responders had to extricate the three victims from their vehicles, according to authorities.

Two of the victims suffered critical injuries, while the third suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is a map of where it happened.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

Retirement processing times inching down so far in 2022

Results out for third round of pulse surveys, what should agencies do with the data?

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up