2 critical, 1 in serious condition after Southeast DC crash

Two men and a woman were hospitalized after a car crash in Southeast D.C. on Monday evening.
Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
D.C. Fire and EMS said the three-car crash happened in the 2300 block of Southern Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.
First responders had to extricate the three victims from their vehicles, according to authorities.
Two of the victims suffered critical injuries, while the third suffered serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Below is a map of where it happened.
WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.
