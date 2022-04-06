Stormy weather could hamper Nationals home opener

As of Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms are looking increasingly likely in the Opening Day forecast for the D.C. region.

The Washington Nationals are scheduled to begin the team’s 2022 campaign at 4:05 p.m. Thursday when they welcome the New York Mets for the first game of a four-game stand.

But that’s only if Mother Nature cooperates, and as of Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms are looking increasingly likely in the Opening Day forecast for the D.C. region.

Factor in a high in the mid- to upper 50s, and it kind of dampens anticipation for Opening Day.

The latest forecast has light rain overspreading the region from west to east during the overnight hours of Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, lingering for most of the day — with a chance of heavier downpours with afternoon thunderstorms, right around the time the game is set to begin.

“The next storm is already in the Ohio Valley, and will bring rain back into the area later Wednesday evening and keep it here all day Thursday,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. “So much for the Nats home opener.”

Barring a postponement, bring warm clothing and an umbrella. If you’re not in the mood to brave the elements for a baseball game, the matchup will be broadcast for free on Apple TV Plus. You read that read, that means no subscription is required.

Forecast

Wednesday: A chance of light rain and drizzle until noon. A few peeks of sunshine this afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday night: Cloudy. Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the mid- 40s to around 50.

Thursday (Opening Day): Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

Friday: Afternoon showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun. A passing shower midday. Highs near 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

Current conditions

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.