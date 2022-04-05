As with any home game, parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect around Nationals Park for opening day. Here's a list of what you can expect.

The Washington Nationals will open their 2022 season on Thursday at 4:05 p.m. when they face off against the New York Mets.

As with any home game, parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect around Nationals Park. Here’s a list of what you can expect, courtesy of D.C. police.

Road Closures

The following streets will be closed three hours before the start of every home game and will reopen an hour and a half after the game:

N Street, from South Capitol to First streets Southeast.

Half Street, from M to N streets Southeast.

Van Street, from M to N streets Southeast.

Cushing Place, from M to N streets Southeast.

The following streets will be closed toward the end of every home game and will reopen about 45 minutes after each game:

First Street, from M Street to Potomac Avenue Southeast.

Potomac Avenue, from South Capitol to First streets Southeast.

Northbound South Capitol Street, from Firth Sterling Avenue to M Street Southeast.

Howard Road, from Firth Sterling Avenue to Suitland Parkway Southeast.

Southbound I-295 — Exit 4 (exit to Suitland Parkway or South Capitol Street).

If necessary for public safety and traffic mitigation, Exit 1A (South Capitol Street) on eastbound I-395 may be closed intermittently.

Parking

For business and residential parking before and after the game:

Motorists who park in the Geico Garage may enter from N and South Capitol streets Southeast.

Residents who enter a parking garage on Van Street or Cushing Place may enter from M Street Southeast.

Routes after the game

After each game, fans who parked in the Geico Garage will be directed northbound on South Capitol Street toward I Street, and they will have the option to travel north through the Third Street Tunnel or west on I-395 toward Virginia.

Drivers who parked in Garage C will be directed southbound on South Capitol Street, across the Frederick Douglass Bridge, and have the option to travel south on I-295, north on I-295, or east on Suitland Parkway.

Alternate routes for residents and tour busses

During the temporary closures at the end of each game, residents who live at Dock 79 may enter at First and M streets Southeast; tour buses picking up passengers may also enter there.

Other transportation

If you’re not driving to the park, here are some other ways to get to the game.

D.C. police say street closures, parking and traffic patterns are subject to change. D.C. police will have up-to-date traffic information on their Twitter feed.