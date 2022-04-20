RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
‘Intruder’ shot, killed at Peruvian ambassador’s DC home

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

April 20, 2022, 10:25 AM

U.S. Secret Service agents shot and killed an intruder at the Peruvian ambassador’s Northwest D.C. residence Tuesday morning, authorities said.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said officers with the Secret Service’s uniformed division were called to the ambassador’s home, located on Garrison Street in the District’s Forest Hills neighborhood, after family members there reported a burglary in progress.

Two Secret Service officers arriving at the scene learned an individual had bashed in windows and doors around the home’s rear. Contee said officers encountered a person wielding a “metal stake,” whom they unsuccessfully tried to subdue with tasers before using their service weapons.

The individual was pronounced dead on scene. No officers were injured.

The Secret Service has jurisdiction at embassies and diplomatic residences. The Peruvian Embassy is located on Massachusetts Avenue in D.C.’s Embassy Row.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

