‘Intruder’ shot, killed at Peruvian ambassador’s DC home

U.S. Secret Service agents shot and killed an intruder at the Peruvian ambassador’s Northwest D.C. residence Tuesday morning, authorities said.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said officers with the Secret Service’s uniformed division were called to the ambassador’s home, located on Garrison Street in the District’s Forest Hills neighborhood, after family members there reported a burglary in progress.

Two Secret Service officers arriving at the scene learned an individual had bashed in windows and doors around the home’s rear. Contee said officers encountered a person wielding a “metal stake,” whom they unsuccessfully tried to subdue with tasers before using their service weapons.

The individual was pronounced dead on scene. No officers were injured.

The Secret Service has jurisdiction at embassies and diplomatic residences. The Peruvian Embassy is located on Massachusetts Avenue in D.C.’s Embassy Row.

