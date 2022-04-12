RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | German president says he's not wanted in Kyiv | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Reward increased to $30K in DC dog-slamming cruelty case

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

April 12, 2022, 11:32 AM

The reward has increased to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who brutally slammed and kicked a dog in Southeast D.C. last month.

Here is one of the images of the suspect. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

“Our Humane Law Enforcement team has been working around the clock to investigate every lead in this case. But we still need the public’s help to solve it,” said Chris Schindler, the organization’s vice president of field services.

“We’re hopeful the increased reward will motivate anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible, and that the $15,000 reward will lead to the dog’s safe recovery into our care.”

A new clip of the suspect and two screenshots were captured by cameras around the area where the incident took place late last month.

The new visuals show the suspect wearing a black Helly Hanson jacket, with the “HH” logo on the shoulder and the chest.

In the first clip made available to the public, which was caught on a Ring doorbell camera, the suspect can be seen yanking a small dog on a leash after it refused to move. The suspect then picked up the dog, spiked it into the ground and kicked it, before quickly yanking the dog again and continuing to walk it.

You can watch the first clip here (Warning: This video may be disturbing to some viewers).

Anyone with information leading to the safe recovery of the dog into the Human Rescue Alliance’s custody will be given $15,000. If that were to happen, then the reward for information related to the suspect’s arrest and conviction would become $15,000.

The reward has increased from its original figure of $22,500, thanks to donations from the general public, according to the organization.

The Humane Rescue Alliance is asking anyone with doorbell or surveillance cameras to review the footage from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday, March 28, for potential sightings of the suspect, particularly from the following streets in Southeast D.C.: Pomeroy Road; Sheridan Road; Elvans Road; Morris Road; Stanton Road; Maple View Place; Mount View Place; and Martin Luther King Jr. Place.

Anyone with information or footage can call the Humane Rescue Alliance at 202-723-5730.

WTOP’s Anna Gawel contributed to this report.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

