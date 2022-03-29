Reward offered in ‘shocking’ animal cruelty case in DC

The Humane Rescue Alliance announced on Tuesday a $22,500 reward for the person caught on camera picking up and slamming a dog on the sidewalk before kicking and dragging the animal.

The Humane Rescue Alliance announced on Tuesday a $22,500 reward for the person caught on camera picking up and slamming a dog on the sidewalk before kicking and dragging the animal.

The organization is investigating the incident, which happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday in Southeast D.C. near Pomeroy Road and Sheridan Road. It was caught on several Ring doorbell cameras (Editor’s note: The video may be upsetting to some viewers).

Bestselling author Don Winslow is offering a $20,000 reward in addition to the $2,500 reward offered by the Humane Rescue Alliance for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

The Humane Rescue Alliance is also seeking the public’s help in obtaining additional surveillance footage of the incident. It’s asking anyone with doorbell or surveillance cameras to review their footage from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday, March 28, for potential sightings of the suspect, particularly from the following streets in Southeast D.C.: Pomeroy Road, Sheridan Road, Elvans Road, Morris Road, Stanton Road, Maple View Place, Mount View Place and Martin Luther King Jr. Place.

Anyone with information or footage can call the Humane Rescue Alliance at 202-723-5730.

“As a humane community we can have zero tolerance for despicable violence toward animals, and we intend to fight cruelty wherever it exists,” said Lisa LaFontaine, president and CEO of the Humane Rescue Alliance, in a news release. “Our officers rely on your tips to rescue vulnerable animals and stop the cycle of cruelty and violence. We ask anyone who has information about this case to please come forward as soon as possible, and hope this reward helps. We won’t rest until the suspect is apprehended and the dog is safely in our care.”