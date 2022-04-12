Prosecutors: 2 accused of posing as federal agents mistakenly tipped off by Secret Service

The judge said he’ll decide Tuesday afternoon whether Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, will be held until their trial.

The third day of the detention hearing for two men charged with impersonating federal law enforcement agents in D.C. included details of why the pair were arrested well before prosecutors planned to move.

They’re accused of telling law enforcement officers, including Secret Service agents, in their apartment building in the Navy Yard neighborhood that they were with the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations unit.

In reality, Taherzadeh’s company, USSP, had no connection with the federal government.

Prosecutors have said that the two men also gave gifts to law enforcement agents, including the rent-free use of two of the five apartments the men controlled in the Crossing at First Street building, thus potentially compromising national security.

And when the apartments were searched, FBI agents found a cache of guns and ammunition, equipment for making identifications, surveillance equipment and more.

The video hearing before Harvey on Tuesday morning began with prosecutor Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Rothstein clarifying what the government was alleging — and what it wasn’t.

Prosecutors have also emphasized that Taherzadeh was banned from owning firearms because of his prior domestic violence conviction.

He also said law enforcement officers, including Secret Service agents, a DHS analyst and a naval intelligence officer, “let them into their circle of trust” and may have talked about travel plans and other sensitive information.

The prosecutor said investigators were determining whether the gifts — including the apartments, rifles, drones, mattresses, flat-screen TVs and more — constituted bribes.

“We are investigating whether or not any bribery occurred,” Rothstein said. He emphasized that there was no evidence of that, and that the charges against the pair are still limited to false impersonation. “Everything else is facts that we’re developing.”

Rothstein pointed out that there’s been no indication that the two actually carried out any law-enforcement functions, such as arresting people or conducting searches.

He added that the most explosive allegation in the case — that Ali told someone that he was connected with Pakistani intelligence — was merely a report that prosecutors were investigating.

“We are not crediting” that statement, Rothstein said. “We are investigating a statement that he made. That’s it.”

The defense

Public defender Michelle Peterson, Taherzadeh’s lawyer, said that there was no evidence her client had asked anyone for any confidential information, or that he had any. She called the allegation that Taherzadeh turned off his phone’s GPS when he learned of the investigation “a complete red herring” — adding, “We all turn our phones’ location monitoring on and off all the time” — and that the gifts he had given the agents were the product of “genuine friendship.”

Gregory Smith, Ali’s lawyer, said his client is an American citizen and not a Pakistani citizen, and couldn’t flee anywhere if he wanted to.

Smith also said of the two men, “These are not partners.” He described Ali as an employee of Taherzadeh, and said, “They are not on the same plane in this.” He added that there was no evidence or suggestion from witnesses that Ali gave anyone any gifts.

The pair face a maximum of three years in prison on the impersonation charges. Ali’s lawyer has pointed out that, as a first-time offender, Ali, under federal guidelines, would face only up to six months — not worth the jeopardy of jumping bail.

The tipoff

So much is still unclear, Rothstein said, because arresting Taherzadeh and Ali last week wasn’t the plan. “We had to move,” he said, because the defendants had been tipped off.

Later in the hearing, Rothstein revealed, they’d been tipped off by the Secret Service itself.

The two were arrested at the tail end of an investigation March 14, when someone allegedly assaulted a letter carrier in the apartment building where the two lived in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

When an inspector from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service began investigating, several people told them that Taherzadeh and Ali may have seen the incident, since they supposedly had access to video surveillance cameras throughout the building, a binder with the names of everyone in the building and access codes to each apartment.

The USPIS interviewed both men in March, but last week, an investigator with the Secret Service emailed Taherzadeh’s company, USSP, looking for information related to an internal investigation — evidently not realizing that the email would be going to Taherzadeh, who ran the company.

Rothstein said he and his office were in the judge’s chambers the next day, getting his signature on a complaint for the impersonation charges.