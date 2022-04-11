Hearing to continue for 2 charged with impersonating federal agents

The prosecution — and, for the first time, the defense — weighed in over the weekend and Monday on the case of two men accused of impersonating federal officers in D.C.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were arrested last week at the tail end of the investigation of an alleged assault on a postal worker March 14. When a U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigator began looking into the reported assault, prosecutors said, they learned that the two had been representing themselves as officers of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations unit.

Prosecutors said the two controlled five apartments in the Crossing on First Street building, and had given Secret Service officers use of apartments, rifles, drones, mattresses, flat-screen TVs and more.

On Monday, Judge G. Michael Harvey will continue the hearing on whether the two should continue to be held until their trial, or whether bail should be set.

Prosecutors have argued that Taherzadeh and Ali should continue to be held because they can’t be trusted to show back up in court; they’re a danger to the community, and because of the number and type of weapons found in the apartments they controlled in their building.

In documents filed over the weekend, prosecutors said, “with every new fact uncovered” in their investigation, “the story only gets worse.”

While the prosecutors had said in Friday’s hearing that Taherzadeh had worked as a Special Police Officer for the D.C. police, they said in a document filed Sunday that that was not the case. They added that some of the magazines found with the guns in their apartments were illegal high-capacity magazines.

Taherzadeh is banned from owning a gun because of a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

They added that Taherzadeh had to change his company’s name, because it was originally called United States Special Police. D.C.’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs made him change it because “that name risked confusing the LLC with federal law enforcement and conveying false authority.” Taherzadeh changed it to USSP.

The defense

Taherzadeh’s public defender said the entire affair was “an embarrassing misrepresentation that got out of control” and included a summary of an interview with a postal inspector from March 21 in which Taherzadeh was asked whether he was a DHS special agent. He replied, “no.”

When told that Ali had said he was, Taherzadeh said he had “no idea” why that would be.

Ali’s lawyer, Gregory Smith, on Monday said in a document that Ali told the postal inspector that USSP was part of DHS, but not that he himself was a federal worker. When informed that USSP was not a government agency or contractor, he texted the inspector that he “basically lied” because he “just wanted to feel like I was on the same level with you guys and I have realized my mistake, that’s really stupid of me.” He offered to turn himself in, the document said, but instead “was arrested without warning.”

Smith also said that the government was engaged in “speculation” about the nature of the pair’s alleged scheme and “reckless innuendo about how this case somehow involves a threat to national security.” They added that, while the prosecutors are claiming that recent travel to Pakistan and Iran makes Ali a flight risk, they don’t know whether he had any contacts in Pakistan, nor whether he got any money from them.

The government also said Ali had told someone that he was connected with Pakistani intelligence.

Smith also argued that most of the bad acts the government is charging the two with were allegedly carried out by Taherzadeh only. The apartment described as “controlled by Ali” in the prosecutors’ filing contained only “laptops, flash drives, a USSP badge and police lights that can be installed in a vehicle.”

The public defender also said Taherzadeh didn’t have the money to flee: While the pair controlled five apartments, the lawyer argued, “the rent on the apartments was not paid by anyone.” In January, the landlord of the Crossing building won a $222,000 judgment.

Four Secret Service officers have been placed on leave in the wake of the investigation.