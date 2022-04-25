RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits rail, fuel facilities | US promises more Ukraine aid | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Photos
Home » Washington, DC News » DC cuts ribbon on…

DC cuts ribbon on new home ownership opportunities at St. Elizabeths in Southeast

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

April 25, 2022, 2:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

For the first time, homes are for sale at St. Elizabeths East Campus in Southeast D.C.

The project, known as District Towns, brings 88 town houses — including 27 affordable units — to the old hospital campus in Ward 8.

Overall, 14 of the affordable units will be available to households with an annual income at or below 50% of the median family income, and 13 of the affordable units will be available for households with an annual income of at or below 80% of the median family income.

According to the developer’s website, the market-rate town houses are priced from the mid $500,000s.

The 183-acre lot, nested in the Congress Heights neighborhood, was once the site of a sprawling psychiatric facility, and is now one of the District’s largest redevelopment projects.

In recent years, a multimillion-dollar sports and entertainment center — home to the WNBA’s Washington Mystics — was built on the campus, as well as an affordable apartment complex.

In the coming years, a George Washington University-staffed hospital is slated to open, as well as new offices and retail and mixed-income properties for sale and rental housing.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday celebrating the District Towns project, Mayor Muriel Bowser said that creating opportunities for home ownership in the District is a top priority of her administration.

“Everyone knows, and it’s worth restating, that Black wealth is created in this city when people own their homes and they can build equity in their homes,” Bowser said.

Bowser has set a goal of creating 36,000 new housing units in the District by 2025.

John Falcicchio, deputy mayor for planning and economic development, said during the ceremony that the administration is already 60% of the way toward reaching that goal.

“In that there’s also a sub goal and that sub goal is to deliver 12,000 affordable units as part of the 36,000,” Falcicchio said. “And we’re about a third of the way there.”

Like many big cities, D.C. is facing a housing shortage, exacerbated by a pandemic-fueled home buying frenzy.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers separated for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up