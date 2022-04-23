RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Kremlin pursues cases against critics | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Southeast DC

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

April 23, 2022, 10:16 PM

A man who was stabbed on a D.C. Metrobus Saturday afternoon has been hospitalized with severe injuries, officials say.

The stabbing occurred Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. when two men riding on a bus near Martin Luther King Jr and Sterling Street in Southeast got into a verbal altercation, leading to one man stabbing the other, a Metro spokesperson told WTOP.

Metro says the injured man was taken to the hospital. An unnamed suspect was taken into custody. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

 

