Howard University president announces 2024 retirement

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick will retire by June 2024, according to a school announcement Wednesday.

The announcement said Frederick will stay in his position until then “to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.”

“I join my fellow trustees in expressing my profound gratitude to Dr. Frederick for his tireless, unwavering efforts to lead our University to greater academic excellence, fiscal strength, and service to our community and country,” Trustee Chair Laurence Morse wrote.

“Needless to say, given his outstanding performance, the board desired that he would have chosen to remain in office longer.”

Frederick began as interim president in 2013 and assumed the permanent position in 2014. He’s been a part of the Howard community for 34 years, the statement said.

Plans on the selection process for the school’s next president will be shared “as they become available,” the announcement said.

Under Frederick, Howard University recently announced a $785 million effort over the next four years to fund a massive surge in new buildings on campus, as well as renovations to existing buildings.

The university said under Frederick’s watch, the school is seeing its highest student enrollment census in its history as well as significantly increased financial aid for first-time college students.

Howard said under Frederick’s tenure, “the four-year graduation rate increased by 20 percentage points to 60 percent, and the six-year graduation rate increased 8 percentage points to 69 percent. Both percentages are the highest in our University’s history.”

The school has also seen tumult, with workers from Howard University Hospital striking this week over low wages and staffing challenges.

The school avoided a strike by faculty members in March.

Last year, Howard students protested living conditions.