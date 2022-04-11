RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Slovakia can't confirm defense is destroyed | Russia lines up more firepower | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Russia taps new war commander
Howard University Hospital workers kick off one-day strike

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

April 11, 2022, 7:33 AM

Workers from Howard University Hospital in D.C. begin their strike over low wages and staffing challenges Monday.

The strike is set to end at 7:29 a.m. on Tuesday.

The strike — which includes over 300 nurses, pharmacists, dietitians and social workers — comes as negotiations over a new Collective Bargaining Agreement have broken down between the university and the labor union, the District of Columbia Nurses Association.

The DCNA has filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board.

The union’s contract expired in November.

Union organizers said management presented a final offer in February and began implementing it last month without an agreement.

The university said no agreement has been reached despite negotiations involving over 20 collective bargaining sessions, five days of professional mediation and numerous in-depth discussions, spanning nine months.

Union President Eileen Shaw characterized Howard’s offers as a slap in the face.

The union said it will be holding rallies at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the strike. The rallies are open to the public.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Andrew Alsobrooks contributed to this report.

