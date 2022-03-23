Strike averted at Howard University as faculty, administration reach tentative deal

Nontenure track faculty members at Howard University in D.C. will not go on strike Wednesday after reading a tentative agreement with the university.

Nontenure track faculty members at Howard University in D.C. will not go on strike Wednesday after reading a tentative agreement with the university.

“We are hereby calling off the strike,” said a tweet from the teaching faculty union at Howard University.

SEUI Local 500 represents hundreds of full-time teaching faculty and adjunct professors, nontenure track full-time teaching faculty and adjunct professors at Howard University.

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative three-year agreement with SEIU Local 500, the union representing Howard’s full-time lecturer and adjunct faculty,” a statement from Howard University said.

“We have stood firm in our commitment to respect the bargaining process that our union-faculty are entitled to, and it is in the spirit of that commitment that our leaders remained in hourslong negotiations until an agreement was reached. Our contingent faculty are a respected part of our institution. We share the collective goal of educating our students and today, because of this agreement and efforts to bargain in good faith on both sides, we will achieve that goal uninterrupted,” the statement went on to say.

Faculty members threatened to walk out for three days over the issue of low pay.

The union reached a deal with the administration at 3:26 a.m. Wednesday, the union said.

Union members will have to vote to ratify the tentative agreement, and the union said a vote “will be scheduled in the coming weeks.”