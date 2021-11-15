Howard University’s student-led protest comes to an end

For more than a month, students at Howard University have been protesting about the condition of student housing.

On Monday, protesters announced they have come to an agreement with the university.

The student protests at the Howard Blackburn University Center have gained national attention, including the support of Reverend Jesse Jackson.

“After 33 days of protesting and 20 days of negotiation, we are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Howard’s administration,” student protester Ericka England said on the Black Star Network.

The students’ concerns included mold and rodents in student housing. They also said there’s not enough university-run housing available.

“Power concedes nothing without a demand, and we have shown that the power of students is paramount,” England said.

The specifics of the negotiations are not clear, but WTOP has reached out to Howard officials for comment.

Howard University posted on social media that President Wayne A.I. Frederick will speak publicly about the negotiations later Monday.

“We were fed up. We had enough,” said student protestor Aniyah Vines on the Black Star network. “We won for Howard University, both historic Howard and future Howard, and we won for our community.”

During his State of the University Address, Frederick said mold was reported in 41 of the university’s 2,700 rooms, with some of the damage the result of accidental human error. He also said that the absence of students in school buildings due to COVID-19 allowed conditions to worsen.