RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Is Biden tough enough on Russia? | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Washington, DC News » Hundreds of names added…

Hundreds of names added to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in DC

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

April 21, 2022, 11:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Tim Johnston is one of two people working to engrave the officers’ names into the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. (WTOP/John Aaron)
Tim Johnston is one of two people working to engrave the officers’ names into the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. (WTOP/John Aaron)

WTOP/John Aaron
With the additions, there will be 23,229 officers’ names engraved into the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. (WTOP/John Aaron)
With the additions, there will be 23,229 officers’ names engraved into the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. (WTOP/John Aaron)

WTOP/John Aaron
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial is in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/John Aaron)
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial is in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/John Aaron)

WTOP/John Aaron
Tim Johnston is one of two people working to engrave the officers’ names into the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. (WTOP/John Aaron)
Tim Johnston is one of two people working to engrave the officers’ names into the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. (WTOP/John Aaron)

WTOP/John Aaron
(1/4)
Tim Johnston is one of two people working to engrave the officers’ names into the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. (WTOP/John Aaron)
With the additions, there will be 23,229 officers’ names engraved into the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. (WTOP/John Aaron)
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial is in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/John Aaron)
Tim Johnston is one of two people working to engrave the officers’ names into the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. (WTOP/John Aaron)

Between the pandemic and an uptick in violence, 2021 was an especially deadly year for police officers.

Now, work is ongoing in the District to honor each one of the fallen heroes.

Tim Johnston is one of two people working to engrave the officers’ names into the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. He’s nearing the end of adding 619 names this time.

“The amount of names that went in year is just unbelievable,” he said. “My heart goes out to everybody that I do this for.”

He admits the process can get to him at times. “Every one of these names has a story and has a life behind it,” he said.

Of the total names being added, 472 names of the names are from 2021 — the most ever to be added to the memorial’s walls from one year. Overall, 319 of the deaths were COVID-19-related.

Bill Alexander, the memorial’s executive director, said the number of names added marks an uptick from previous years. “And it’s continued to increase over the last several years, in part due to COVID, but also due in part to increasingly dangerous conditions for officers out on the street,” he said.

With the additions, there will be 23,229 officers’ names engraved on the memorial.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS continues postal banking pilot, despite House Republicans' objections

GSA’s busy 2022 so far: Inflation, 876 and a new strategy

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

Intel community weighs role of open source intelligence amid Ukraine conflict

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up