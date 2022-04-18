DC Police: 2 minors arrested at RFK Fields Easter party

The Easter party, which was a scheduled small event, ended up hosting an estimated group of about 500 people and several fights before officers arrived.

D.C. police say that two juveniles were arrested in Northeast after a small Easter party at RFK Fields saw a much larger audience than expected.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the fields along Oklahoma Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.

Police helicopters were also spotted hovering over the area for roughly 30 minutes.

Eventually, officers arrested two minors for disorderly conduct and calmed the scene. No injuries were reported at the scene.