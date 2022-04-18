RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » Washington, DC News » DC Police: 2 minors…

DC Police: 2 minors arrested at RFK Fields Easter party

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 18, 2022, 12:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police say that two juveniles were arrested in Northeast after a small Easter party at RFK Fields saw a much larger audience than expected.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the fields along Oklahoma Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.

The Easter party, which was a scheduled small event, ended up hosting an estimated group of about 500 people and several fights before officers arrived.

Police helicopters were also spotted hovering over the area for roughly 30 minutes.

Eventually, officers arrested two minors for disorderly conduct and calmed the scene. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up