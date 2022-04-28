DC parking restrictions and street closures for Saturday’s Purple Stride walk/run

Expect parking restrictions and street closures in D.C. beginning Friday night tied to an event aimed at ending pancreatic cancer on Saturday.

Expect parking restrictions and street closures in D.C. beginning Friday night tied to an event aimed at ending pancreatic cancer on Saturday morning.

D.C. police said the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic for 2022 Purple Stride 5k Walk/Run:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW (7 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Saturday)

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (7 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Saturday)

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 9th Street, NW (5 a.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Saturday)

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW (5 a.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Saturday)

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (5 a.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Saturday)

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW (5 a.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Saturday)

On Saturday, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. and closed to vehicle traffic from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 9th Street, NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Saturday, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. and closed to vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 3rd Street, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 7th to 3rd Streets, SW

4th Street from E Street to Independence Avenue, SW

D.C. police said all street closures and listed times are subject to change. Motorists are warned that vehicles violating the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.