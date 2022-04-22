RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues | Swimmer banned for appearing at Putin rally | Photos
Candidate for DC mayor promises every Washingtonian a job

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

April 22, 2022, 3:45 AM

A candidate for D.C. mayor has a bold plan to fight violent crime and climate change at the same time.

At-Large Council member Robert White said if he’s elected, he will guarantee a job to every city resident who wants one.

White said for far too many people living in the District, the streets are offering better opportunities than the city’s government.

To change that, he said at a campaign press conference Thursday that he wants to create more than 10,000 D.C. government jobs aimed at making the city more environmentally friendly.

The jobs would include installing solar panels, painting crosswalks to promote walking, and making energy-saving improvements to public housing.

“This program will simultaneously guarantee residents job opportunities and training while preparing our communities for climate impacts and transitioning our economy to 100% renewable energy,” White said in a statement on his campaign’s website.

White also said he wants to offer apprenticeships to help people build skills and advance into careers.

During his press conference, White said he estimates the cost would be about $1.5 billion, which is slightly more than the city’s recent yearly budget increases.

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

