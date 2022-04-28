Appeals court decision keeps McDuffie off ballot for DC attorney general

The D.C. Court of Appeals has agreed with the Board of Elections' ruling that Council member Kenyan McDuffie is not qualified to run for the seat of attorney general.

The court affirmed Thursday the decision of the District of Columbia Board of Elections, which said last week that McDuffie has not “actively engaged” as a lawyer for at least five of the past 10 years, as D.C. law requires for candidates.

McDuffie’s lawyer argued for an inclusive reading of the D.C. law Wednesday before judges, citing the nuance in the law’s language.

“The current statute says you have to be engaged, not employed,” McDuffie attorney Baruch Weiss said before the judges Wednesday. McDuffie has a law degree but does practice law.

McDuffie’s camp said that he fulfills the requirement during his time on the legislative branch because he was an attorney employed by D.C. and is “actively engaged” in legal work in his capacity as council member.

The board of elections argued that reading the statute in McDuffie’s interpretation would “effectively eliminate an experiential requirement for government employees” who are attorneys but do not hold attorney positions, or create a problem in determining when a D.C. employee not employed as an attorney is doing functionally equivalent work.

The challenge to McDuffie’s candidacy was brought by Bruce Spiva, who’s also vying for the attorney general position. On Tuesday, attorney general candidates faced off in a forum to discuss issues facing District residents. McDuffie was not in attendance.

The decision Thursday effectively keeps McDuffie’s name off the ballot for the June primary. The D.C. Board of Elections has to finalize ballots by next week.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.