RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How Biden wants to use oligarchs' assets | Misinformation is a problem | Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham referendum | European leaders blast Russian gas cutoff
Home » Washington, DC News » Appeals court decision keeps…

Appeals court decision keeps McDuffie off ballot for DC attorney general

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 28, 2022, 5:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C. Court of Appeals has agreed with the Board of Elections’ ruling that Council member Kenyan McDuffie is not qualified to run for the seat of attorney general.

The court affirmed Thursday the decision of the District of Columbia Board of Elections, which said last week that McDuffie has not “actively engaged” as a lawyer for at least five of the past 10 years, as D.C. law requires for candidates.

McDuffie’s lawyer argued for an inclusive reading of the D.C. law Wednesday before judges, citing the nuance in the law’s language.

“The current statute says you have to be engaged, not employed,” McDuffie attorney Baruch Weiss said before the judges Wednesday. McDuffie has a law degree but does practice law.

McDuffie’s camp said that he fulfills the requirement during his time on the legislative branch because he was an attorney employed by D.C. and is “actively engaged” in legal work in his capacity as council member.

The board of elections argued that reading the statute in McDuffie’s interpretation would “effectively eliminate an experiential requirement for government employees” who are attorneys but do not hold attorney positions, or create a problem in determining when a D.C. employee not employed as an attorney is doing functionally equivalent work.

The challenge to McDuffie’s candidacy was brought by Bruce Spiva, who’s also vying for the attorney general position. On Tuesday, attorney general candidates faced off in a forum to discuss issues facing District residents. McDuffie was not in attendance.

The decision Thursday effectively keeps McDuffie’s name off the ballot for the June primary. The D.C. Board of Elections has to finalize ballots by next week.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS faces 3 lawsuits challenging its mostly gas-powered future vehicle fleet

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

Federal banking agencies trying to ensure AI, ML benefit most rather than the few

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up