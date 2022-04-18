RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » Washington, DC News » DC Board of Elections…

DC Board of Elections rules McDuffie not qualified to run for attorney general

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 18, 2022, 4:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C.’s Board of Elections dealt a significant blow to Ward 5 Council Member Kenyan McDuffie’s bid for attorney general on Monday, ruling that he isn’t qualified to run for the seat.

The board found that McDuffie has not been “actively engaged” as a lawyer for at least five of the past 10 years, as D.C. law requires.

The stipulations in the code are that an attorney general candidate must be:

“(A) An attorney in the practice of law in the District of Columbia;

(B) A judge of a court in the District of Columbia;

(C) A professor of law in a law school in the District of Columbia; or

(D) An attorney employed in the District of Columbia by the United States or the District of Columbia.”

McDuffie can appeal the decision with the D.C. Court of Appeals.

The challenge to McDuffie’s candidacy was brought by Bruce Spiva, who’s also vying for the AG position.

“The people of D.C. deserve an attorney general who is ready on Day One to take on the responsibilities of the office. That’s why the Council enacted, and District voters approved, these specific, minimum qualifications that council member McDuffie failed to meet,” Spiva campaign manager Alaina Haworth said in a statement.

In a statement posted on Twitter, McDuffie called the board’s ruling “an attack on our democracy and on working people in D.C.”

“… We’re taking this ruling to the courts where we expect to win on appeal,” he said. “Just this morning, several of the original authors of the statute discredited this challenge as being well outside the intent of the language they helped write.”

Spiva said he was “gratified, but not surprised” by the ruling.

“We felt that the plain language of the statute was very clear,” he said, “and it sets forth some minimum qualifications that all candidates for D.C. attorney general have to meet.”

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

USPS regulator sees dashboards as opportunity to maximize service transparency

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up