New interactive technology brings Notre Dame Cathedral to the District

A new exhibit at the National Building Museum is giving visitors an up close and personal experience with the famous French structure.

It’s called “Notre Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition” and it’s the first exhibit of its kind to make its way to D.C. The new exhibit opened last week on the anniversary of the 2019 fire that destroyed most of the roof along with others parts of the building.

Guests will take tours of Notre Dame Cathedral using histopads, a new kind of interactive tablet technology created by a French startup.

From exploring the cathedral’s detailed stained glass windows to sitting in on historical events, the exhibit will feature a little bit of everything. Visitors will also learn more about the current renovation project.

The exhibit is available with a general admission tickets in 11 different languages at the National Building Museum now through Sept. 26.