3 shot, hospitalized in DC

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

April 11, 2022, 8:51 PM

Three people in D.C. are in the hospital Monday after they were shot.

Just after 6 p.m., D.C. police found a man after a report of a shooting on T Street and Summit Place near McKinley Tech High School in Northeast. That man was taken to the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation, and police say they have no lookout yet.

Below is the area where it happened.

Two other people, a man and a woman, walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds, as well.

All three are conscious and breathing, police said.

Police have not said if the shootings are related.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report. 

