12 people displaced after apartment fire in Southeast

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

April 21, 2022, 6:00 AM

At least 12 people are displaced, including four children, after an apartment fire broke out in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to a four-story apartment building in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, SE, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

On arrival, responders found a large fire had broken out on the third floor of the building. A video tweeted out by the fire department shows the fire spreading to an adjacent apartment before it was extinguished.

Fire damage on apartment building
Here’s what the damage looks like. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Officials say no one was injured, but 12 residents including four children, as well as a dog, have been displaced. The Red Cross and D.C. Homeland Security & Emergency Management were on the scene to help those affected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Approximate location of Wednesday night’s fire in Southeast:

WTOP’s Andrew Alsbrooks contributed to this story.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

