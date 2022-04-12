12 people displaced after apartment fire in Southeast

At least 12 people are displaced, including four children, after an apartment fire broke out in Southeast D.C. last night.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to a four-story apartment building in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, SE, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

On arrival, responders found a large fire had broken out on the third floor of the building. A video tweeted out by the fire department shows the fire spreading to an adjacent apartment before it was extinguished.

Update — Working Fire — 300 Block of Anacostia Road SE — Fire in third floor apartment with extension to adjacent apartment. All Fire has been extinguished. No injuries, displacements expected. Video of Fire showing upon arrival … pic.twitter.com/rsjWu9I6Dt — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 21, 2022

Officials say no one was injured, but 12 residents including four children, as well as a dog, have been displaced. The Red Cross and D.C. Homeland Security & Emergency Management were on the scene to help those affected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WTOP’s Andrew Alsbrooks contributed to this story.