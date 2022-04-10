10-year-old boy dies from injury in DC crash with Metrobus

The 10-year-old boy critically injured when a van crashed head-on into a Metrobus in Southeast D.C. last weekend has died.

Police said Amir Fultz died in the hospital Thursday, four days after the crash. His father, 47-year-old Demetrius Fultz, who was behind the wheel of the GMC Cargo Van that crashed into the bus, died at the scene.

The crash happened at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, according to D.C. police.

The van was traveling north on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast D.C. when it crossed the yellow line and ran head-on into an A8 bus traveling in the opposite direction near the intersection with Highview Place.

The boy, who was a passenger in the van, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The Metrobus driver and four passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.