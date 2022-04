A man is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C. early Friday morning.

D.C. police said it happened around 12:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of Good Hope Road in the Anacostia neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man was dead of a gunshot wound.

There are no suspects at this time, and police are still investigating the scene.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.